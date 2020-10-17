Record heat!

Weather

It's been above average all month long and today Palm Springs and Thermal both recorded record high temperatures. Palm Springs hit 105° and Thermal 103° - matching the previous records in both places.

For Palm Springs, that's 16° above seasonal. Temperatures should be in the upper 80s. The reason we're feeling the heat is because of a ridge of high pressure that is just not letting up.

Temperatures cool down slowly throughout the evening, reaching the upper 80s by 9 p.m. Dew points remain on the dry side. There will be a light breeze out of the Northwest.

A slow cooling trend begins tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to be couple degrees cooler than today. Mostly sunny skies will be with us for most of the day.

That high pressure system slowly begins to weaken as we head through the upcoming week.

Temperatures cool back into the upper 90s by Thursday and continue to cool even more into next weekend!