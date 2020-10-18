Still in the triple digits, but a big cooldown is on the way

Weather

Temperatures were a couple degrees cooler today, but still far above seasonal average.

The triple digits stick around until about mid-week because of a ridge of high pressure. The high pressure will slowly weaken, causing temperatures to slowly cool.

This evening, we're also picking up on some areas of gusty winds out of the Northwest. Winds are especially gusty in areas along the I-10.

Tomorrow will likely to be similar to today with slow cooling throughout the week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by next weekend!