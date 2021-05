Weather

It was a beautiful day in the Coachella Valley! High temperatures were in the low 80s, much cooler than normal for this time of year.

We're under a trough of low pressure that's keeping temperatures below average and bringing some breezy conditions to the area, though not as gusty as we have been.

Temperatures warm back to the 90s Sunday and closer to seasonal in the upper 90s through the rest of the week!