Cooler temperatures and the chance for isolated thunderstorms Wednesday

Weather

The high temperature in Palm Springs reached 103° which is two degrees shy of the average for the day. Wednesday, temperatures will be very similar as moisture and cloud cover sticks around. The surface Tuesday was dry and any rain seen on radar was likely evaporating before reaching the ground. Today, the chances to see some showers reach the ground is more likely.

We are tracking chances through the afternoon with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening for the desert and mountain communities. Any rainfall is expected to be light.

Any chances for showers and storms will dissipate through the overnight hours and leave behind clear skies Thursday. Temperatures are expected to warm up heading into the weekend. By Sunday we could be looking at another day of excessive heat with the one-teens returning.

