A long stretch of above-normal temperatures

A relentless ridge of high pressure is set to dominate the region for several days. The result will be temperatures warming 10-15° above average.

Normal temperatures would be in the lower end of the 70s for daytime highs and upper 40s for overnight lows. Our warm, dry air will continue to cycle into the valley through weak offshore winds. The San Gorgonio Pass will remain breezy.

Temperatures will likely be warmest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mid to low 80s can be expected for the later half of the week and the following weekend. Skies stay mostly sunny.