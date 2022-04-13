Mild and breezy conditions continue

A normal, seasonable daytime high temperature for this time of year in Palm Springs is 86°. We remain 5-10° below normal for Wednesday, as we continue to enjoy cooler air brought in by winds earlier this week.

Plenty of sunshine overhead throughout your Wednesday afternoon, and generally speaking, for a majority of the days ahead in our forecast period. Expect maximum temperatures in the mid to upper 70s today.

KESQ

While the harshest winds are behind us, we continue to see generally breezy conditions across the valley, especially during the evening hours. Here's a look at how conditions are expected to change by 7 p.m.

KESQ

Mild temperatures are set to continue locally through Saturday, but by the end of the weekend and the start of next week, much warmer temperatures in the 90s are expected. 6-10 temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center also indicate that Southern California will continue to see above-normal temperatures through next week.

KESQ

90s are just on the horizon, so take advantage of more comfortable temperatures for the remainder of this week. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s this week, followed by 60s next week.