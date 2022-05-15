Ongoing heat, increasing winds

Temperatures over 105° have been recorded across the valley floor this Sunday. Additional cloud cover overhead has provided some shade from the heat and signals the arrival of a small system set to increase winds by this evening. Here's a look at some of the expected peak wind gusts tonight.

Despite the increase in cloud cover and winds, visibility should remain high for this evening, allowing for a view of the total lunar eclipse. The earth's shadow is expected to cover the moon, with the darker orange and red hues remaining visible, creating the appearance of a "blood moon." Locally, the peak viewing time is at 9:11 p.m.

Skies are expected to clear out for the upcoming week, with daytime high temperatures hovering around 100°. Winds will remain breezy at times through the workweek's start, followed by stronger winds Thursday evening. Dry conditions are anticipated to continue, allowing for effective use of evaporative and swamp coolers.