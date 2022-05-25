From warm to windy

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley continue to stay 5-10° above normal for this time of year, as a ridge of high pressure peaks across the region. Following that ridge, a trough of low pressure is expected to move in, increasing winds and dropping temperatures.

Winds are expected to increase in strength on Thursday evening. While warm temperatures and dry conditions persist, stronger winds will also contribute to elevated fire weather. We will continue to stay breezy and occasionally gusty for Memorial Day Weekend. Widespread gusts between 35-45 mph are anticipated for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated gusts around 50 mph are anticipated for wind-prone areas.

As a result of stronger westerly winds, cooler air will drop temperatures 5-10° below normal by Monday. Expect overnight low temperatures to cool to the low to mid-60s