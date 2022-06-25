Warm weekend, muggy start next week

Temperatures continue to rise around 5-10° above normal for this time of year across the Coachella Valley. Daytime high temperatures near 110° are expected through the weekend. Farther west, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of the Inland Empire.

While heat remains a concern, conditions will stay dry through Sunday. High pressure will continue to cycle east, however, resulting in a southerly flow of the winds and a resurgence of monsoonal moisture to start the workweek. Expect dewpoint temperatures to spike toward the 60s and 70s by Monday morning. Isolated thunderstorms in areas of higher elevation may be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures look to stay just shy of 110° for most of the upcoming week. Cloud cover will increase with more available atmospheric moisture, dissipating by the middle of the week as conditions get drier. Overnight low temperatures drop from the 80s to the upper 70s by Thursday night.