Humidity on the rise this weekend

This morning dew points are relatively dry, making it feel more comfortable despite the persistent cloud cover.

We expect stable dew points throughout the afternoon, but by tomorrow that changes.

Today, flood watches persist throughout the 4-Corners States with the chance of storms higher to our East.

We will see continued cloud cover much of the day and into the overnight hours.

Humidity increases tomorrow and into the weekend, with a heightened chance of shower and thunderstorms for the Valley and vicinity Saturday, Sunday and Monday.