Humidity returns to the weekend forecast

Dew points were nice and low first thing this morning, dipping the 30s, but they will steadily increase through the day.

Monsoonal moisture will start spreading across the region late morning into the afternoon.

There is a small chance of thunderstorms late today, and a better chance tomorrow.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect today through 8 p.m. tomorrow for the Inland Empire, and a Flood Watch is up today across the high desert stretching into Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

Highs will drop modestly with the influx of moisture, and the chance of storms lingers into next week.