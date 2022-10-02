Skip to Content
Drier, warmer air for week ahead

Dewpoints remain elevated across the Coachella Valley in the 60s, with a few isolated thunderstorms surrounding the region. Daytime high temperatures in the mid 90s feel 5-10° warmer due to additional moisture in the atmosphere.

Drier air is expected over the next several days as a ridge of high pressure pushes inland. Dry air warms up more quickly, resulting in temperatures in the lower triple digits for the middle of the work week.

A few mountain thunderstorms will still remain possible for Monday and Tuesday. Clearer skies and warmer temperatures are expected by the middle of the week. More seasonable conditions return by next weekend.

Kelley Moody

