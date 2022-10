A gusty storm system blew through SoCal over the weekend, leaving cool conditions in its wake. Morning lows were deep in the 60s and even some 50s.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon from Desert Hot Springs all the way to the Coast.

Expect modestly breezy conditions here in the Valley.

Highs this week will hover in the lowers 80s all the way through next weekend!