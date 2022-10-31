Gorgeous Halloween weather with big changes for midweek

A First Alert Weather Alert is posted for Wednesday and Thursday, with gusty winds, showers and a big drop in temperatures expected. There is also the threat of snow above 6,000' in our local mountains.

Today will be a fantastic day and evening for Halloween, with highs near 87 and Trick-or-Treat temps in the 70s!

Late Tuesday into Wednesday a significant cold front drops into SoCal, along with a cold-core low pressure system that will bring those gusty winds and big temperature drops, too. Light showers expected around the region, with snow in the mountains of San Bernardino, Riverside and even San Diego counties.

Winds will continue into Thursday, along with highs in the 60s for Thursday, nearly 20 degrees below our seasonal average!