An area of low pressure well to our North is bringing some cloudy conditions and cool air as it circulates through NorCal.

Highs today will push to near 70, but we see cooler daytime highs on the near horizon.

Expect some moderately breezy conditions off and on through the middle of the week.

Typically we be near 71 for the daytime high, we we'll see temps a few degrees off that pace all week long.