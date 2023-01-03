Skip to Content
By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 5:46 AM

Cloudy and damp morning as active weather pattern remains this week

Another storm system moved in overnight but conditions have remained fairly quiet here on the valley floor. Light showers are possible in the Western Coachella Valley but substantial accumulation is not likely.

Conditions will remain cloudy as wind remains a factor this week. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and San Gorgonio Pass until 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Another opportunity for rainfall arises late Wednesday night as a stronger storm system arrives. The best chance for widespread rain appears to be on Thursday. 

Temperatures have taken a slight dip into the upper 50s today and tomorrow but temperatures are expected to rise back up into the mid 60s.

