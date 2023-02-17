Cloudy today, mild weekend ahead

Clouds will linger today as an area of low pressure spins off the coast.

That low will circulate farther south and pass through Northern Baja, avoiding SoCal, but it will be close enough to keep steady cloud cover overhead through this evening.

Highs remain cooler than normal today, running about 10 degrees below the average of 74.

Into the weekend, highs rise in to the lower 70s, but by Tuesday night another front moves in bringing gusty winds and cooler temps by midweek.