First Alert Weather Alert Friday-Saturday as rain and snow to pummel Southern California

This significant and prolonged winter storm now threatens the region with more snow and rain moving into the Coachella Valley. Snow has dropped to near the 2,000 foot level, bringing snow and ice to areas like Yucca Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass including Banning and Beaumont. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday for the Mountains of San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties.

In addition, a Flood Watch covers much of the region from Friday into Saturday evening.

A Blizzard Warning will be in place for the mountains of Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday as snow coupled with gusty winds will bring visibility to near zero, and snow totals will reach 3 to 6 feet!

The prolonged nature of this storm could generate anywhere from 0.50" to 1.00" of rain for the Western Coachella Valley, with up to 4 feet of snow in areas like Big Bear.

Highs will remain in the 50s and low 60s into next week, with another chance of showers by Tuesday! A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday as the heaviest precipitation moves through SoCal.