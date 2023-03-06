Windy start to the week, warmer conditions ahead

Stronger winds are expected to continue this morning with sustained gusts that could reach 20-30 MPH on the valley floor. Certain wind prone areas could see gusts as high as 60 MPH as our onshore flow remains.

A Wind Advisory from the National Weather Service has been extended until 8 a.m. Monday for the San Gorgonio Pass extending to North Palm Springs before wind speeds begin to weaken by this afternoon.

Heavier cloud cover is expected today due to an area of low pressure that is ushering in cooler air into Southern California. Light rain accumulation is possible for areas west of the valley and Riverside County mountains but conditions are likely to remain dry locally.

Daytime high temperatures will remain in the 60s for the beginning of the work week before a gradual warmup into the 70s by Wednesday. We will rise closer to our seasonal average (77°) by the weekend.

