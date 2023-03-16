Flood Advisory remains in place for the Whitewater Wash

After the early week rainfall, runoff from mountain rain and melting snow continues to fill the Whitewater Wash so a Flood Advisory remains in place through 2 p.m. today and many roads are closed at the Wash.

High pressure building in will keep us dry through the weekend, and highs will hover in the middle seventies into early next week.

This afternoon, expect a high near 75 with sunny skies.

St. Patrick's Day looks equally nice, but as we move into the middle of next week, another round of rain is likely.