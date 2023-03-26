Mild weekend continues, big changes ahead

Comfortable conditions will continue today although temperatures will remain below our seasonal average of 83°. An onshore flow will remain today as well which may make temperatures feel a touch cooler but winds will remain light overall.

Winds will begin to pick up by Tuesday as another cold storm system moves into California. This system is set to bring cooler temperatures (10-15° below average), more rain and snow to the Southland. There is a slight chance we could see rain on the valley floor by Wednesday but at this time rain appears to be more possible for areas west of the mountains. Mountain communities should prepare for more snow as snow levels are set to drop to 4000 feet.

Rain may linger into Thursday morning before clearing out. Drier conditions are expected by the end of the work week as temperatures rise back into the 70s.

