By
Updated
today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:43 AM

Triple digit heat persists with some humidity arriving midweek

Highs topped out in the lower triple digits for the weekend, and we'll continue that trend this week as the Jetstream allows warmer conditions to prevail.

A weak area of low pressure sits to our Southeast, which will help push a little early-season monsoonal flow into the region by late Tuesday.

The humidity will persist into the weekend, with a very small chance of Mountain thunderstorms.

We will continue to see above-normal highs through the next 7 days.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

