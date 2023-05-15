Triple digit heat persists with some humidity arriving midweek
Highs topped out in the lower triple digits for the weekend, and we'll continue that trend this week as the Jetstream allows warmer conditions to prevail.
A weak area of low pressure sits to our Southeast, which will help push a little early-season monsoonal flow into the region by late Tuesday.
The humidity will persist into the weekend, with a very small chance of Mountain thunderstorms.
We will continue to see above-normal highs through the next 7 days.