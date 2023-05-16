Skip to Content
Heat and a bit of humidity to round out the week

Highs will remain in the triple digits and we'll see a touch of Monsoon humidity moving in for the latter part of the week. A ridge of high pressure to our North, coupled with an area of low pressure to the South will conspire to push some Monsoonal moisture in our direction starting tomorrow.

Heat will remain with us into the weekend,

Dew points are fairly dry to day, and should stay that way through this afternoon before increasing tomorrow.

A small brush fire in the East Valley is creating air quality issues, dropping the AQI into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range for portions of the Valley this morning.

The triple digits are here for awhile, and with the increasing humidity late week it will feel a bit less comfortable into the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

