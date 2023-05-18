Humidity increases into the weekend

Monsoon moisture started to ease into the region yesterday afternoon, and we'll see a bit more of that today into the weekend. An area of low pressure is pulling monsoonal flow in from the East.

That moisture could contribute to the development of isolated Mountain and High Desert storms each afternoon.

It will also make conditions feel a little less comfortable with highs remaining in triple digits for the next several days.

We're expecting those triple digit highs to remain in place through the weekend and into next week!