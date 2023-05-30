Wind remains for now, calmer and warmer conditions ahead

Windy conditions are set to continue as a low pressure system off the coast moves inland. Calmer mornings and windier afternoons and evenings are expected through Wednesday.

Peak gusts could reach over 30 mph in some valley areas as winds strengthen. Strongest gusts will remain in wind prone areas near the San Gorgonio pass and the Northern Coachella Valley. Though stronger winds are expected once again today, there are currently no watches or warnings posted.

Winds will begin recede with the arrival of a weak high pressure system near the end of the work week. Along with calmer conditions, this high pressure system will also bring warmer temperatures for the start of June. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 100s by this weekend.