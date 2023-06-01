Skip to Content
June starts on a mild note

today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:12 AM

Winds eased overnight, but a Windblown Dust Advisory is posted by the South Coast Air Quality Management District until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning due to the potential for air quality issues thanks to blowing sand and dust.

Thus far, the air quality remains in the "Good" range this morning.

An area of low pressure is pulling farther East, allowing calmer conditions to prevail today.

Cooler air is still in place, so temps to start the month will remain below average (average is 99).

We get closer to seasonal norms as we head into the weekend, with the potential for low triple digits.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

