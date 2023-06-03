Skip to Content
Warm and breezy for the first weekend of June

June 3, 2023 9:19 AM
Published 3:07 AM

Conditions will remain warm yet seasonable as a ridge of high pressure boosts temperatures into the low 100s this weekend.

This weak ridge will also lead to calmer winds during the day and breezier evenings.

Enjoy these milder conditions for now as cooler and windier conditions are expected next week with the arrival of another low pressure system.

Mountain thunderstorms are also a possibility by the beginning of the work week as low pressure builds.

Mountain thunderstorms are also a possibility by the beginning of the work week as low pressure builds.

Tatum Larsen

