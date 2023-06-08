A modest warm-up for the weekend

Skip to Content
We continue to see breezy conditions along with cooler-then-normal highs as an area of low pressure lingers up North.

After yesterday's high of 88, we'll climb into the lower 90s later this afternoon.

Evening winds will be gusty along the I-10 freeway corridor and in the traditionally wind-prone locations.

We'll see a modest warming trend through Saturday but highs will remain below our seasonal averages.

By Sunday we see highs dropping back into the 80s through early next week.

