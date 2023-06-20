Staying breezy and cooler-than-normal today

While winds will remain a factor in the valley throughout the day, they will be weaker than yesterday's. Today's breezy winds will strengthen this evening before calming overnight into Wednesday. Today, sustained gusts could reach 20-35 mph on the valley floor, with the strongest gusts near the interstate and San Gorgonio pass.

The low pressure system that ushered in this week's winds has also pushed temperatures below average. During this time of year, temperatures are normally in the low 100s. However, this week daytime high temperatures will stay in the double digits!

This low pressure system, which is set to strengthen by Thursday, could also usher in more wind near the end of the work week.

As high pressure builds over the weekend, temperatures will rise into the triple digits once again. Savor the double digits while they're here!