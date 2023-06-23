Skip to Content
Breezy morning to kick off the weekend

Gusty winds overnight will ease today and we'll keep those cooler-then-normal highs for one more day. A Wind Advisory for the Valley expired at 6 this morning. Highs today will match those of yesterday, in the 90s.

The area of low pressure to our North continues to retreat, dropping wind speeds and eventually allowing warmer temps to move in.

Warmer daytime highs will arrive by tomorrow, and continue to increase into the coming week.

Highs have been below our seasonal norms (105) but moving into the latter part of next week, we'll shift the paradigm and highs will jump above normal, likely for several days to come.

Patrick Evans

