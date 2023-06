Highs today will still be slightly below normal but not for too much longer.

A broad ridge of high pressure pushes the Jetstream farther North, allowing very hot conditions to prevail from Friday into the July 4th holiday.

Significant and even dangerous heat is expected across most of the Southern U.S.

Take the heat seriously and follow the usual heat precautions as the heatwave takes hold.

The heat will be with us through most of next week, too.