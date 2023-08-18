First Alert Weather Alert as Hilary takes aim for California

Heavy rainfall expected from late Saturday through Monday could produce flooding and power outages and Hilary moves up from Baja.

A Flood Watch will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Monday as the storm brings the potential long periods of heavy rain.

The storm will retain it's tropical characteristics, so also expect gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

Rainfall will be impressive, especially here in the Inland areas of SoCal.

The storm lingers into Monday, with humid conditions staying with us in it's wake through most of the next week.