Skip to Content
Weather

First Alert Weather Alert as Hilary takes aim for California

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Heavy rainfall expected from late Saturday through Monday could produce flooding and power outages and Hilary moves up from Baja.

A Flood Watch will be in place from 11 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Monday as the storm brings the potential long periods of heavy rain.

The storm will retain it's tropical characteristics, so also expect gusty winds and possible thunderstorms.

Rainfall will be impressive, especially here in the Inland areas of SoCal.

The storm lingers into Monday, with humid conditions staying with us in it's wake through most of the next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content