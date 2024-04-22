Heat continues today

We avoided triple digits over the weekend, but just barely. Highs will remain in 90s to kick off the work-week, but cooling arrives midweek.

A developing through to our North will bring in modestly cooler numbers as soon as tomorrow, but the real cooling arrives on Wednesday, along with some gusty winds.

You can see the cooler air poised to move in as the Jet Stream drops farther South tomorrow and Tuesday.

Temperatures end up below normal, into the lower 80s, through the remainder of the week and into the weekend!