Skip to Content
Weather

Heat continues today

By
New
Published 5:37 AM

We avoided triple digits over the weekend, but just barely. Highs will remain in 90s to kick off the work-week, but cooling arrives midweek.

A developing through to our North will bring in modestly cooler numbers as soon as tomorrow, but the real cooling arrives on Wednesday, along with some gusty winds.

You can see the cooler air poised to move in as the Jet Stream drops farther South tomorrow and Tuesday.

Temperatures end up below normal, into the lower 80s, through the remainder of the week and into the weekend!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content