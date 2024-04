A trough moving through will produce some gusty conditions and usher in cooler temps for the rest of the week.

Winds will breezy for much of the week, with gusty conditions at times. Expect strong gusty winds tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Temps will cool through Thursday as an area of low pressure rolls through as the Jet Stream dips farther South.

Temps will actually run below average for the latter part of the week, then gradually warming through the weekend.