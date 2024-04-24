Skip to Content
Weather

Gusty winds on the increase through Friday

By
Published 5:45 AM

A trough of low pressure, followed by another advancing cold front will keep winds gusty and problematic through Friday evening.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Valley from 5 p.m. today until 11 p.m. Friday due to those gusty winds. Already we've experienced road closures in Palm Springs near the Whitewater Wash due to blowing sand and dust.

In addition, thanks to that blowing sand and dust, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory through Friday as well. We continue to monitor the AQI.

Temps drop significantly through Friday, then rebound into the weekend as winds ease.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content