Gusty winds on the increase through Friday

A trough of low pressure, followed by another advancing cold front will keep winds gusty and problematic through Friday evening.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Valley from 5 p.m. today until 11 p.m. Friday due to those gusty winds. Already we've experienced road closures in Palm Springs near the Whitewater Wash due to blowing sand and dust.

In addition, thanks to that blowing sand and dust, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory through Friday as well. We continue to monitor the AQI.

Temps drop significantly through Friday, then rebound into the weekend as winds ease.