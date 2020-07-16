Tracking a warm-up for the weekend

7-Day Forecast

The average high temperature in Palm Springs is 108° for this time in July. We have had a few days near seasonal average but we are tracking warmer temperatures on the way.

A trough of low pressure has been hanging around keeping temperatures near seasonal with some breezy winds. Winds will be breezy again tonight, gusts to 30 mph on the valley floor. Heading into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure across the south central U.S. will expand westward. This will warm up temperatures for the weekend. Temperatures Sunday are expected to be the warmest over the weekend.

As of now, there are no watches or advisories for the heat but always keep in mind to remember your tips to avoid heat illness, as well as the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.