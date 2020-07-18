A hot above average weekend in the desert

7-Day Forecast

The average for this time of year is 108°. Temperatures will warm up another degree or two by Sunday before reaching closer to average again by next week.

Sixteen days in a row have been above average. Palm Springs International Airport recorded a record high temperature on July 12 of 121°. We are not expected to break records for the rest of the weekend or even into next week, but triple digits will continue.

Remember all those tips to stay safe in the heat:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Stay away from alcohol or caffeine as it dehydrates your body

Wear light colored clothing

Wear loose fitting clothing

Apply sunscreen regularly

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Check on family members and neighbors

Watch for heat related illness

Never leave children or pets unattended inside of a closed vehicle

Sunday afternoon, onshore winds will strengthen and that will bring gusty winds to the desert. Winds will be westerly to northwesterly and will see gusts up to 45 mph.

There is still time every evening from now through July 23rd to look up to the northwest sky after sunset to catch a glimpse of comet Neowise. Sunset tonight is at 7:57 p.m. If you look to the northwest horizon about an hour after sunset you will spot this comet. The closest approach date of the comet is July 22nd where if will be 64 million miles away. This comet will not be able to be seen again in your lifetime. It only comes around every 6,800 years. It is traveling at a speed of 40 miles/second. Each night the comet is rising higher in the northwest horizon.

Here are some viewing tips: