Gusty winds with slightly dropping temperatures

7-Day Forecast

The average high temperature this time of year is 108°. This weekend has remained hot with Sunday being the hottest day. Through the coming week, temperatures will be relatively cooler, dropping below average. A weak trough will develop along the west coast cooling temperatures through Thursday.

Winds this evening through Monday morning will be gusty. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley through 6 a.m. Monday. Winds will be westerly 20-35 mph with gusts 45-50 mph. Isolated gusts, through passes, could reach to 60 mph. Use caution when driving and secure outdoor objects. The desert passes and slopes will still experience some gusty winds during the evening Monday through Wednesday.

There is still time every evening from now through July 23rd to look up to the northwest sky after sunset to catch a glimpse of comet Neowise. Sunset tonight is at 7:57 p.m. If you look to the northwest horizon about an hour after sunset you will spot this comet. The closest approach date of the comet is July 22nd where if will be 64 million miles away. This comet will not be able to be seen again in your lifetime. It only comes around every 6,800 years. It is traveling at a speed of 40 miles/second. Each night the comet is rising higher in the northwest horizon.

Here are some viewing tips:

Find a spot away from city lights.

Look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky

Bring binoculars or a small telescope. If you don't have observation tools you can still catch a glimpse but it will look more like a fuzzy star with a tail.

Temperatures by the middle of the week will see a much needed cool down. We will drop below average for a few days.