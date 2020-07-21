Below average temperatures are on the way

7-Day Forecast

Some much needed relief from temperatures in the one-teens is on the way! The average high temperature for this time of year sits at 108° and we have spent 19 days in a row above average. We are finally tracking temperatures dipping below average this week.

Low pressure enters the region bringing much needed relief along with gusty winds. For the afternoon and evening through Wednesday winds will stay gusty for the mountains and deserts, especially through the passes. Gusts expected to be between 30-45 mph.

Temperatures are expected to stay below seasonal through our weekend, but we are tracking a few degrees of a warm up for the weekend and beginning of next week.