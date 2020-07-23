Tracking another warming trend for next week

7-Day Forecast

A trough of low pressure moves through Northern California through Friday. This trough will keep temperatures slightly below average in the desert with some gusty winds at times. For coastal areas, for those looking to escape the triple digits, there will be a deep marine layer during this time.

Dewpoints have settled back in the dry range. Many dewpoints are in the 30s. Yesterday we were feeling more muggy with dewpoints in the 60s. Great improvement for the desert as the trough of low pressure dips south and east.

Temperatures for the weekend will remain near average. The average is 108°.