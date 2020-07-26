Ending the weekend with seasonal temperatures

7-Day Forecast

Yesterday, Palm Springs reached average at 108°. That was the first day we hit right at the average mark. Today, we are expecting to reach average again to round out the weekend.

Twenty days in a row for the month of July have seen temperatures above average with only four days seeing temperatures below average. One day, July 12 broke a record high temperature by reaching 121°.

A ridge of high pressure to the east will slowly expand west and will bring us a warming trend for the coming week. Temperatures are expected to spike above average by Monday and near 115° by the end of the week.

Enjoy the seasonal weekend!

Turning our attention to the Central Pacific, many are still watching Hurricane Douglas heading towards the Hawaiian Islands. This system has weakened from a major hurricane as it passed through colder waters and experienced vertical wind shear. As of Sunday morning, it does still remain a category 1 hurricane. If this storm makes landfall on the Hawaiian Islands as a hurricane, it will be the 3rd storm in modern record to do so. The area is expecting damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously high surf.