Excessive heat returns to the Coachella Valley Thursday

7-Day Forecast

A heat wave is expected Thursday through Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Temperatures are expected to be hottest Friday and Saturday. An Excessive Heat Warning begins at 11 a.m. Thursday and goes through 9 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures are expected to range from 116°-122°. This extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat illness, especially for those working outdoors or participating in any outdoor activities. Keep in mind, our average temperatures are now beginning to go down. For the end of July, the average in Palm Springs is 107°.

Heading farther west, temperatures will still be hot. A Heat Advisory is issued for the same time frame for temperatures reaching up to 100°.

