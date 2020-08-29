Feeling a bit of a cool down for the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures have been hot all this past week and really all this past month!

Palm Springs Airport has recorded 25 days above average, 2 days below average, and just 1 day reaching the average for the day. We even recorded 4 days breaking/tying record high temperatures.

There will be some significant cooling this weekend compared to the last week.

The ridge of high pressure that was in place bringing the heat and humidity has pushed south and we are seeing a weak trough of low pressure forming along the California coast. This will provide some relief through Southern California, even the Coachella Valley this weekend. Temperatures will still be hot but we will be closer to seasonal, which is 105°.

We will stay out of the one-teens through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies Saturday with sunny skies Sunday.

By Monday, we are expecting the return of some monsoonal moisture from Arizona that can spark up some afternoon thunderstorms for the mountains. This will also increase humidity on the valley floor.

Looking ahead towards late next week, tracking the potential for another heat wave. No Excessive Heat Watch has been issued yet but we could see one in the coming days.