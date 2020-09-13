Tracking warming next week with less haze

7-Day Forecast

Saturday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 103°. This is one degree above the average of 102°. Today, temperatures will feel very similar. There is a ridge of high pressure in place keeping temperatures just a touch above the average. The smokey conditions overhead are also helping to regulate temperatures.

A Smoke Advisory, from South Coast AQMD, has been extended through Sunday afternoon for the Cochella Valley and surrounding areas. We will continue to see hazy conditions with the potential for areas of unhealthy air quality. Sunday morning, air quality in the area is reading at unhealthy levels. By the afternoon, air quality levels are expected to read more on the moderate level. When the air is unhealthy:

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone should take steps to reduce exposure when air quality reaches unhealthy.

This ridge of high pressure will shift south during the beginning of the coming week and it will help to push some of the smoke and haze out of the area. It will also warm up temperatures a few more degrees through the middle of the week.

We are continuing to track temperatures remaining under 110° as we go through this last week of summer. Some more noticeable cooling will take place by the following week.