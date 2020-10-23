Temperatures are finally feeling more like fall through the weekend

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are finally feeling more like they should for this time of year. The average for Friday is 87° and drops to 86° Saturday and Sunday.

A cold and deep trough of low pressure is going to be felt for the weekend. This trough will drop desert temperatures into the low 70s for Monday. Along the way we are also tracking rain west and over the mountains with gusty areas of wind.

Let's first talk rain. We are not expecting it to make it over the mountain and into our desert. But, for those traveling west, the chance begins with the deepening of the marine layer Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Then the trough will amplify rain chances Sunday night into Monday, still remaining west of the Coachella Valley.

Westerly winds will pick up for the mountains and passes Saturday into Sunday. Then, the winds will shift Monday morning, before the rain clears out of San Diego County. These winds will be drying from the northeast. even though these winds will be cooler, it it still enough to raise fire weather conditions.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas west and in the high desert Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Winds will mostly decrease through Monday but humidity will remain near 10%.

Monday will be the coolest day with temperatures in the low 70s! Enjoy this trend before temperatures warm up the later end of the week back into the low 90s.