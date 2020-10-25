Temperatures dropping with winds increasing

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs on Saturday reached a high temperature of 86°. That is the first day hitting an average temperature for the month of October. Before that, 23 days in a row reached temperatures above average. Temperatures will continue to track cooler through the weekend and into the coming week. A weak trough off the coast is filtering in onshore winds, creating some rain chances by the coast, gusty westerly winds, and cooler temperatures.

Winds are expected to stay gusty through the next few days but shift. A Wind Advisory is in effect Sunday through 10 p.m. for westerly winds 25-35 mph and gusts to 60 mph. A second Wind Advisory goes into effect Monday from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. Winds will be the same strength over the Coachella Valley but the direction will be more northerly.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for other areas west, due to stronger Santa Ana winds. When we talk about Santa Ana winds we are also talking about drier air. Humidity will drop, at times below 10%. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all areas in pink beginning at 2 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Any fires that start will likely spread rapidly under these conditions. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Before the winds shift and drier air filters in, rain chances remain with the weak trough of low pressure off the west coast. Amounts so far have been light and will continue to stay light and west of the mountains.

Temperatures continue to track below average for the next few days.