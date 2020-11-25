Trending cooler for the Thanksgiving holiday

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 79° on Tuesday. Temperatures are going to now trend down moving towards Thanksgiving. A trough of low pressure, over the Pacific Northwest Wednesday will move south by Thanksgiving.

This trough will bring cooling, with temperatures finally reaching near seasonal. The average this time of year is 73°. This trough will also increase winds by Thursday afternoon, brining back Santa Ana winds.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasts through 10 p.m. Friday. Winds will be from the northeast 20-30 mph with isolated gusts up to 65 mph. Humidity is expected to drop to 15% by Friday and carry on through Saturday. The watch does go through the San Gorgonio Pass and areas west.

Temperatures will be pleasant the next few days. Overnight lows will be cooler in the mid to upper 40s.