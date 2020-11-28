Seasonal for the Thanksgiving weekend

7-Day Forecast

Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 72°. The average this time of year is 71°. Temperatures will continue to stay near seasonal for Saturday with a slight warming Sunday and next week.

The rest of the Thanksgiving weekend will remain pleasant with lighter winds.

Some of Southern California remains under a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger through 9 a.m. Saturday. After that, winds will lighten. Still, winds will be offshore with very dry conditions, leading to an increased danger for fire. Humidity through Monday is expected to be between 9-15%.

The gustiest winds were recorded over the past 48 hours. The valley floor got away with not too gusty of conditions compared to areas in San Diego and Orange County.