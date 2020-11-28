Seasonal for the Thanksgiving weekend
Friday, Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 72°. The average this time of year is 71°. Temperatures will continue to stay near seasonal for Saturday with a slight warming Sunday and next week.
The rest of the Thanksgiving weekend will remain pleasant with lighter winds.
Some of Southern California remains under a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger through 9 a.m. Saturday. After that, winds will lighten. Still, winds will be offshore with very dry conditions, leading to an increased danger for fire. Humidity through Monday is expected to be between 9-15%.
The gustiest winds were recorded over the past 48 hours. The valley floor got away with not too gusty of conditions compared to areas in San Diego and Orange County.
Comments