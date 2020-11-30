Tracking warm temperatures, dry air, and gusty winds that will elevated fire danger

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures for this time of year should be in the low 70s. We are tracking warmer than normal temperatures through the week, though still remaining comfortable. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with some areas peaking to 80°. Some cooling will set in by the middle of the week.

The reason we will be a bit warmer is because of a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will allow temperatures to remain slightly above average.

By Wednesday, gusty Santa Ana winds return. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 12:00 a.m. Wednesday through 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Winds will be from the northeast 20-30 mph with gusts in some wind prone areas reaching above 50 mph. Humidity will also be very low. Areas expected to reach between 6%-12%. This combination leads to elevated fire danger. If a fire starts, it can spread rapidly under these conditions.