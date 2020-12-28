Tracking rain and snow through Monday

7-Day Forecast

We are tracking a trough of low pressure bringing rain and snow to Southern California Monday. As of 5 a.m. already picking up on rainfall west of the mountains in San Diego, Orange, and LA counties.

Snow will be the biggest impact for travelers. Those going up to mountain communities or leaving them will encounter some difficult driving conditions with snowfall, gusty winds, and low visibility.

Snow level begins around 4,000 ft. where a dusting to 3" of snow will be possible. Above 4,500 ft. 4"-8" of snow is possible. The heaviest snowfall will be above elevations of 5,500 ft. where we are tracking near 18" of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Tuesday. This means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency. The Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino county mountains expires at midnight where an isolated 2 ft. of snow will be possible.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 67°. Temperatures will be cooler than that Monday. Monday is the coolest day of the week. We will slowly see temperatures warm and hover near seasonal through the rest of the week. Expect seasonal temperatures for New Year's Day.